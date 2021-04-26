The Moscow Prosecutor's Office said on Monday it had suspended the activities of public movement Navalny's Headquarters

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2021) The Moscow Prosecutor's Office said on Monday it had suspended the activities of public movement Navalny's Headquarters.

In addition, the prosecutor filed an application to the Moscow City Court to suspend the activities of the non-profit organizations FBK (Anti-Corruption Foundation, performs the functions of a foreign agent in Russia) and FZPG, the department added.

It is noted that the reason for the adoption of these measures was the fact that the leaders and participants of the foundations and Navalny's headquarters continue their illegal activities, in particular, they conduct illegal mass public actions, such as on April 21.