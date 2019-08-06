(@imziishan)

The Moscow Prosecutor's Office said on Tuesday that it had begun verifying facts pertaining to the presence of minors and children at unauthorized rallies that were held in the Russian capital on July 27 and August 3

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2019) The Moscow Prosecutor's Office said on Tuesday that it had begun verifying facts pertaining to the presence of minors and children at unauthorized rallies that were held in the Russian capital on July 27 and August 3.

"The Moscow Prosecutor's Office has set up verification [procedures to look into] facts regarding the participation of persons with children and minors in mass public events on July 27 and August 3," the Prosecutor's Office said in a statement.

Prosecutors also demanded that a married couple who attended the July 27 rally with their 1-year-old son be deprived of their parental rights. The parents allegedly handed the child over to other people during the protest, putting "the health and life of the boy in danger and caused him physical and moral harm.

"

Around 3,500 people attended the July 27 rally in downtown Moscow. The protest was organized by the opposition to support independent nominees running in the city's legislative elections, scheduled for September 8, who were denied registration as candidates. As many as 1,074 people were detained, with the Investigative Committee opening criminal cases over mass civil unrest and assaults against officials.

On August 3, some 1,500 people took to the streets of the Russian capital in another unsanctioned rally. At least 600 people were arrested for different offenses by Moscow police.