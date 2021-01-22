UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Prosecutors Warn 5 Websites Of Responsibility For Calls To Rally On January 23

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 12:00 AM

Moscow Prosecutors Warn 5 Websites of Responsibility for Calls to Rally on January 23

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2021) The Moscow Prosecutor's Office issued warnings to the heads of five websites, reminding them that publishing posts with calls to participate in unauthorized gatherings on January 23 constitute a violation of the law, spokesperson Lyudmila Nefedova told Sputnik on Thursday.

According to the office, after monitoring the Internet, including social networks, prosecutors detected publications including appeals to citizens, including minors, to participate in unauthorized mass protests planned to be held by supporters of Russian opposition politician Alexey Navalny across Russia on Saturday.

"In order to prevent possible violations of the law, the Moscow Prosecutor's Office issued a warning to the management of five internet services," Nefedova said.

The spokeswoman added that the dissemination, as well as the provision of technical opportunities for disseminating information urging citizens, including minors, to participate in unauthorized public events and riots, posed a threat to public order and public safety.

Earlier in the day, Russia's communications watchdog, Roskomnadzor, told Sputnik that it would fine six social media platforms ” TikTok, VKontakte, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube ” for letting calls on minors to participate in unauthorized mass events to be published. The watchdog added that their representatives were summoned to draw up protocols.

Related Topics

Internet Riots Moscow Russia Social Media Facebook Twitter Fine January YouTube Instagram Opposition

Recent Stories

President of International Olympic Committee Wants ..

7 minutes ago

Food Security Dashboard to monitor consumption, av ..

12 minutes ago

London, Brussels lock horns over EU diplomatic sta ..

12 minutes ago

Poirier vs Mcgregor 2 to be Aired on &#039;UFC Ara ..

1 hour ago

US House Speaker to Discuss Trump Impeachment Time ..

12 minutes ago

Watchdog Urges BiH to Provide Warm Shelter to Refu ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.