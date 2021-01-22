Moscow Prosecutors Warn 5 Websites of Responsibility for Calls to Rally on January 23

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2021) The Moscow Prosecutor's Office issued warnings to the heads of five websites, reminding them that publishing posts with calls to participate in unauthorized gatherings on January 23 constitute a violation of the law, spokesperson Lyudmila Nefedova told Sputnik on Thursday.

According to the office, after monitoring the Internet, including social networks, prosecutors detected publications including appeals to citizens, including minors, to participate in unauthorized mass protests planned to be held by supporters of Russian opposition politician Alexey Navalny across Russia on Saturday.

"In order to prevent possible violations of the law, the Moscow Prosecutor's Office issued a warning to the management of five internet services," Nefedova said.

The spokeswoman added that the dissemination, as well as the provision of technical opportunities for disseminating information urging citizens, including minors, to participate in unauthorized public events and riots, posed a threat to public order and public safety.

Earlier in the day, Russia's communications watchdog, Roskomnadzor, told Sputnik that it would fine six social media platforms ” TikTok, VKontakte, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube ” for letting calls on minors to participate in unauthorized mass events to be published. The watchdog added that their representatives were summoned to draw up protocols.