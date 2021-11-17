UrduPoint.com

Moscow Published Lavrov's Diplomatic Correspondence With German, French Foreign Ministers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 09:56 PM

The Russian Foreign Ministry published the diplomatic correspondence of Minister Sergey Lavrov with his French and German counterparts, Jean-Yves Le Drian and Heiko Maas, in order to prevent the distortion of Russia's approaches to the Normandy format ministerial meeting

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2021) The Russian Foreign Ministry published the diplomatic correspondence of Minister Sergey Lavrov with his French and German counterparts, Jean-Yves Le Drian and Heiko Maas, in order to prevent the distortion of Russia's approaches to the Normandy format ministerial meeting.

The ministry noted that Moscow's position, its role in the internal Ukrainian settlement and approaches to a possible ministerial meeting in the Normandy format had been distorted recently.

"To prevent further speculation, the Russian Foreign Ministry decided to publicize the Primary sources and publish the diplomatic correspondence of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov with the foreign ministers of Germany and France, Heiko Maas and Jean-Yves Le Drian," the statement says.

