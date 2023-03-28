UrduPoint.com

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 28, 2023 | 12:30 AM

Moscow Puzzled by States' Reaction to Deployment of Russia's Nuclear Weapons in Belarus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2023) The inadequate reaction of a number of countries to Russia's decision to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus is puzzling, considering the hybrid war of the West against Russia, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Monday.

On March 25, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow and Minsk have agreed to station Russia's tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, which does not breach Russia's commitments to the non-proliferation of nuclear weapons. 

"The inadequate reaction of a number of Western capitals to the decisions regarding the development of our cooperation with Belarus in the military nuclear sphere can only cause puzzlement," Zakharova said in a statement.

In the conditions of a hybrid war unleashed by the West against Russia, and the declared intention of the United States and NATO to inflict a "strategic defeat" on Russia, it is natural for Moscow to issue military-technical countermeasures from Moscow in this area, the spokeswoman added.

 

"We have reserved and still reserve the right to take the necessary additional steps to ensure the security of Russia and its allies," Zakharova added.

The recent calls to expand the geography of the storage of US nuclear weapons in Europe, and the promotion of appropriate infrastructure to the borders of the Union State of Russia and Belarus, cause serious concern in Moscow, according to the diplomat.

"Unlike NATO, which is a conglomerate of countries subordinate to the United States, in our case we are talking about a Union State that officially has a common military doctrine. Therefore, we are talking about security measures taken by the Union State on its own national territory. All the necessary decisions have been made in this regard, and they will be strictly implemented," Zakharova concluded. 

