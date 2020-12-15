UrduPoint.com
Moscow, Pyongyang In Talks On Russian Coronavirus Vaccine Use In North Korea - Embassy

Sumaira FH 43 seconds ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 02:30 PM

Russia and North Korea discuss possible use of Russia's vaccine against COVID-19 in the country, but no decisions have been made yet, the spokeswoman for the Russian Embassy in Pyongyang told Sputnik on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) Russia and North Korea discuss possible use of Russia's vaccine against COVID-19 in the country, but no decisions have been made yet, the spokeswoman for the Russian Embassy in Pyongyang told Sputnik on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Japan's newspaper The Asahi Shimbun reported that North Korea had purchased the Russian vaccine Sputnik V and had already started vaccinating officials. However, the Russian Direct Investment Funds refuted the information.

"We do discuss with our [North] Korean friends possible cooperation with North Korea on the Russian vaccine use.

However, as far as we know, no definite decisions have been made yet," Anastasia Chernitskaya said.

North Korea's borders are closed, the embassy spokeswoman noted, expressing the belief that foreign vaccines entry to the North Korean market is currently unlikely.

"In the context of reports about the allegedly ongoing vaccination in North Korea, we can say that the country's borders have remained totally closed in the past months, so we have doubts regarding the probability of entry of any vaccine, both Russian or produced by any other country," Chernitskaya concluded.

