Moscow QR Code App for Self-Isolation Ready for Launch - Head of City IT Department

(@FahadShabbir)

An app with QR codes to help monitor any breaches of self-isolation in Moscow is ready, it will launch after the relevant decree of the authorities, the head of the city government's IT department, Eduard Lysenko, said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2020) An app with QR codes to help monitor any breaches of self-isolation in Moscow is ready, it will launch after the relevant decree of the authorities, the head of the city government's IT department, Eduard Lysenko, said Wednesday.

"QR codes will start working when the Moscow government issues the relevant decree," Lysenko told Ekho Moskvy broadcaster.

The system is ready for a large number of users, the head of the IT department added.

"In terms of practical application, those who need to get the code, depending on why �it will all be in the decree � will register at the website, fill out a simple form, the necessary code will be generated, which can be either on the phone screen, in personal profile or in the mail, or it can be printed out," Lysenko said.