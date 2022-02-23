UrduPoint.com

Moscow Questions Di Maio's Diplomacy After His Refusal to Have Bilateral Meetings

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2022) The Russian Foreign Ministry criticized on Wednesday Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio's understanding of diplomacy following his statement about the impossibility of holding bilateral meetings with Russia.

Earlier in the day, the Italian minister said that there could not be any bilateral meetings with Russia's leadership until there are signs that the tensions in Ukraine are decreasing.

"It (diplomacy) was invented exactly for resolving conflicts and dispel tensions, and not for empty travels across countries and tasting of exotic dishes at state receptions," the ministry told reporters, also saying that Di Maio's words were "a weird understanding of diplomacy.

The situation in Ukraine's Donbas region has escalated in recent days, with the self-proclaimed Luhansk and Donetsk people's republics (DPR and LPR) reporting increased shelling by Ukrainian forces and ordering general mobilization in anticipation of an offensive by the Ukrainian army. The evacuation of Donbas citizens, first of all, women, children and the elderly, to the Rostov region began late last week.

On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed decrees recognizing the independence of the DPR and LPR, prompting a wave of criticism from the European Union leadership and member countries.

