Faizan Hashmi 24 minutes ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 12:30 PM

Moscow Ramps Up Production to Ensure Efficient Disinfection Amid COVID-19 Pandemic - Mayor

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2020) Moscow has started boosting its production sector and even creating reserves in order to ensure efficient disinfection of the city amid the coronavirus pandemic, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin has said in an interview with Sputnik.

"In the beginning we lacked disinfection facilities, but the production industry ramps up volumes, and we have already started creating reserves ... to ensure smooth and coherent disinfection of the city," Sobyanin said.

The mayor praised the city's housing and communal services system, adding that Moscow is facing no lack of equipment and forces for disinfection.

