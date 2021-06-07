Moscow Ready for De-Escalation Talks With NATO If Military Experts Participate

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2021) Russia does not avoid dialogue with NATO and is ready to discuss de-escalation and incidents prevention, but only with involvement of military experts, the foreign ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Monday.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg just recently invited Moscow to a NATO-Russia Council meeting in the run-up the alliance's summit in Brussels.

"Russia does not avoid dialogue with NATO and is ready for a genuine discussion of issues related to de-escalation and prevention of incidents. However, negotiations on these issues have practically no sense without involvement of military experts," Zakharova wrote in her Telegram channel.