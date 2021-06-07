UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Ready For De-Escalation Talks With NATO If Military Experts Participate

Faizan Hashmi 9 hours ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 12:40 PM

Moscow Ready for De-Escalation Talks With NATO If Military Experts Participate

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2021) Russia does not avoid dialogue with NATO and is ready to discuss de-escalation and incidents prevention, but only with involvement of military experts, the foreign ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Monday.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg just recently invited Moscow to a NATO-Russia Council meeting in the run-up the alliance's summit in Brussels.

"Russia does not avoid dialogue with NATO and is ready for a genuine discussion of issues related to de-escalation and prevention of incidents. However, negotiations on these issues have practically no sense without involvement of military experts," Zakharova wrote in her Telegram channel.

Related Topics

NATO Moscow Russia Brussels Alliance

Recent Stories

UAE sends 960 tonnes of urgent food, medical suppl ..

3 minutes ago

UAE expresses solidarity with Pakistan over victim ..

3 minutes ago

Ministry of Health approves &#039;green pass&#039; ..

3 minutes ago

APBUMA demands revival of zero-rated regime to ach ..

1 minute ago

US House Foreign Affairs Committee Members Condemn ..

2 minutes ago

Putin, EU's Michel Say Minsk Agreements on Donbas ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.