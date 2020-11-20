Moscow Ready for Dialogue on Arctic With US New Administration - Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) Russia is ready to have a dialogue on the Arctic with the new administration of the United States, if Washington is willing to have one, the Russian Foreign Ministry's Ambassador-at-Large Nikolay Korchunov told Sputnik.

According to the diplomat, the Arctic's importance for geopolitics, economy and climate has been growing lately, which prompts interested parties to seek dialogue.

"So nothing can be ruled out. We are ready for such a dialogue. Bilateral and multilateral platforms are important for the Arctic," Korchunov said.

Moscow is ready to discuss issues of mutual interest in terms of the Arctic ” "If our US colleagues consider this reasonable, we could launch this dialogue," the diplomat said.

At the same time, Moscow is concerned over the US military activities in the region and would like the Arctic to remain peaceful.