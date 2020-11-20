UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Ready For Dialogue On Arctic With US New Administration - Russian Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 06:30 PM

Moscow Ready for Dialogue on Arctic With US New Administration - Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) Russia is ready to have a dialogue on the Arctic with the new administration of the United States, if Washington is willing to have one, the Russian Foreign Ministry's Ambassador-at-Large Nikolay Korchunov told Sputnik.

According to the diplomat, the Arctic's importance for geopolitics, economy and climate has been growing lately, which prompts interested parties to seek dialogue.

"So nothing can be ruled out. We are ready for such a dialogue. Bilateral and multilateral platforms are important for the Arctic," Korchunov said.

Moscow is ready to discuss issues of mutual interest in terms of the Arctic ” "If our US colleagues consider this reasonable, we could launch this dialogue," the diplomat said.

At the same time, Moscow is concerned over the US military activities in the region and would like the Arctic to remain peaceful.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Washington Same United States

Recent Stories

Ski Dubai wins â€˜Worldâ€™s Best Indoor Ski Resort ..

1 minute ago

U.S. Government And Womenâ€™s Business Opportunity ..

38 minutes ago

PTI leader Fateh Ullah Khan won again after recoun ..

39 minutes ago

Emirates partners with FlySafair to strengthen tra ..

42 minutes ago

â€˜Iâ€™ll take advice but final decision will be m ..

43 minutes ago

KP govt refuses PDM to hold public rally in Peshaw ..

46 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.