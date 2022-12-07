UrduPoint.com

Moscow Ready For Dialogue On Ukraine If Russia's Interests Taken Into Account - Lavrov

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 07, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Moscow Ready for Dialogue on Ukraine If Russia's Interests Taken Into Account - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2022) Russia is ready for a dialogue on how to end the Ukrainian conflict if there is a concrete proposal that takes into account Moscow's interests, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"If there is now a serious proposal on how to stop this conflict while meeting our absolutely legitimate demands, of course we will be ready to talk," Lavrov said at the 8th Primakov Readings forum in Moscow.

Primakov Readings forum is an annual international meeting of experts in the field of international relations and world economy.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces.

In late September, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow was still open to talks with Kiev and called on Ukraine to stop the hostilities. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, stated however that Kiev was ready for dialogue with Moscow only if another president came to power in Russia, a demand he later dropped.

So far, both sides insist that the right conditions for peace talks have not been established yet.

Related Topics

World Ukraine Moscow Russia Vladimir Putin Luhansk Donetsk Kiev February September

Recent Stories

Punjab police to buy 1,022 new vehicles for police ..

Punjab police to buy 1,022 new vehicles for police to improve its performance

44 minutes ago
 Suleman Shehbaz all set to return to Pakistan this ..

Suleman Shehbaz all set to return to Pakistan this week

1 hour ago
 Zardari assures Shujaat Hamza will not be Punjab C ..

Zardari assures Shujaat Hamza will not be Punjab CM in new possible setup

1 hour ago
 Former Pakistan Ambassador to US Ali J. Siddiqui p ..

Former Pakistan Ambassador to US Ali J. Siddiqui presents a forecast of Pakistan ..

2 hours ago
 UVAS Student Mr Muhammad Umar Javed conferred for ..

UVAS Student Mr Muhammad Umar Javed conferred for ‘Prime Minister Flood Heroes ..

3 hours ago
 Smog issue: Schools, offices to remain close for a ..

Smog issue: Schools, offices to remain close for additional two days a week

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.