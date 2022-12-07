(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2022) Russia is ready for a dialogue on how to end the Ukrainian conflict if there is a concrete proposal that takes into account Moscow's interests, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"If there is now a serious proposal on how to stop this conflict while meeting our absolutely legitimate demands, of course we will be ready to talk," Lavrov said at the 8th Primakov Readings forum in Moscow.

Primakov Readings forum is an annual international meeting of experts in the field of international relations and world economy.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces.

In late September, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow was still open to talks with Kiev and called on Ukraine to stop the hostilities. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, stated however that Kiev was ready for dialogue with Moscow only if another president came to power in Russia, a demand he later dropped.

So far, both sides insist that the right conditions for peace talks have not been established yet.