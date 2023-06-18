UrduPoint.com

Moscow Ready For Dialogue With Kiev Despite Some Peace Provisions Unacceptable - Kremlin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 18, 2023 | 12:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2023) There are provisions of different Ukraine peace initiatives that do not correlate with the Russian stance and are unacceptable, but Moscow is ready for a dialogue with Kiev, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Saturday.

"Those provisions of different peace initiatives, which do not correlate with our stance, are certainly unacceptable for us, but we are open to dialogue unlike the Ukrainian side," Peskov told Russian newspaper Izvestia.

More Stories From World

