Moscow Ready for Dialogue With Kiev on Chernobyl, Warns Against Politicizing Issue

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) Moscow is ready to interact with Kiev on Chernobyl and maintain the trilateral format of cooperation on the matter, which includes Russia, Belarus and Ukraine, if this issue is not politicized, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.

"We are ready to maintain a trilateral format of cooperation on Chernobyl, including opening contacts with Kiev, however, this is possible only if the cooperation continues to be non-politicized and is be aimed at finding a practical solution to the real problems of the accident's victims," Zakharova said at a briefing.

The spokeswoman added that wildfires raging in the Chernobyl exclusion zone since April 4 have demonstrated the need to step up efforts by the UN to overcome its consequences.

During the annual UN-led meeting dedicated to the anniversary of the 1986 Chernobyl accident, which will be held on April 24, the three most-affected countries and donor-states will outline the main directions for further activities, she said.

The explosion of one of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant's reactors disgorged an enormous mass of contaminated nuclear particles into the air. The radioactive cloud stretched upon parts of Ukraine, Belarus and Russia. The Ukrainian town of Pripyat, where the plant was located, and a 1,000-mile area around were cleared of people and locked down.