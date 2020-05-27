UrduPoint.com
Moscow Ready For First, Even Second Stage Of COVID-19 Restrictions Removal - Official

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 27th May 2020 | 01:00 PM

Moscow Ready for First, Even Second Stage of COVID-19 Restrictions Removal - Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2020) The Russian capital is ready for the first and even the second stage of coronavirus restrictions removal, the head of the country's public health watchdog's department for Moscow said on Wednesday.

"There are three indicators allowing a city to quit the self-isolation regime ... The infection spreading index amounts to 0.85 in Moscow ... If we look at these three indicators, Moscow is ready for the first and, essentially, for the second stage of restrictions removal," Elena Andreeva told the city's parliament.

