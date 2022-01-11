Moscow Ready for Further Work With West on Security Guarantees - Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2022) Russia is ready for further work with the US and the West on the issues related to security guarantees, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday.

Commenting on the recent talks in Geneva between Russia and the US, the diplomat said the conversation was professional and constructive.

"We, on our part, in my opinion, have demonstrated this attitude and have shown it and are ready for further work," Zakharova told the Solovyov Live show on YouTube.