Moscow Ready For Talks On Short-, Intermediate-Range Missiles In Europe - Lavrov

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 16, 2022 | 12:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday that Russia is ready to discuss the issue of short- and intermediate-range missiles in Europe and to engage in expert consultations on the reduction of military risks.

"We will continue our dialogue to clarify Western positions on how capable NATO members are of giving real content to this principle of the indivisibility of security. And, of course, we will engage in expert consultations on harmonization of approaches on specific issues, whether it would be short- and intermediate-range missiles or measures on reduction of military risks. I think that efforts on all these fronts together can produce a good package result," Lavrov told a briefing after the meeting with Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau, who is currently the Chairman-in-Office of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE).

After meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz earlier in the day, Russia President Vladimir Putin also expressed Moscow's readiness to engage in dialogue on short- and intermediate-range missiles in Europe.

The ban on the deployment of short- and intermediate-range missiles in Europe was also proposed by Russia in two draft documents on security guarantees in Europe, which Moscow presented to the United States and NATO in December.

The Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) treaty, a cornerstone of the European security, was signed between the Soviet Union and the US in 1987, paving the way for the banning and destruction of all short- and intermediate-range ballistic and cruise missiles with ranges from 500-5,500 kilometers (310-3,415 miles) in Europe. In 2019, former US President Donald Trump withdrew from the treaty.

