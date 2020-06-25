Moscow Ready for US Not to Extend New START Agreement - Deputy Foreign Minister Ryabkov

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2020) Russia is ready for the United States to decline to extend the New START treaty and will not be saving the arms control deal at any cost, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said Thursday.

"Yes, of course, we are ready.

The Russian president has said it more than once, the Americans know that we will not be saving this deal at any cost, especially at the cost that they want from us," Ryabkov said, when asked if Moscow was prepared to live without New START.