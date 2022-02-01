UrduPoint.com

Moscow Ready To Accept Hungary's Offer To Expand Cooperation In Energy - Putin

Sumaira FH Published February 01, 2022 | 10:26 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2022) Hungary has proposed to expand cooperation with Russia in the fields of energy, transport, industry, and agriculture, and Moscow is viewing this offer positively, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday.

"Mr. Prime Minister (of Hungary Viktor Orban) raised a number of questions about expanding our cooperation. This concerns energy, and its various aspects, and the supply of hydrocarbons, I mean the volume of gas supplied, this concerns nuclear energy, this concerns logistics, transport, industrial production and agriculture," Putin said at a press conference following a meeting with Orban.

Putin noted that in the course of negotiations with Orban, he contacted his ministers and some heads of the largest Russian companies and got positive answers to almost all of the proposals.

"This also applies to increasing gas supplies. We need to carefully look at the balance of the Russian Federation itself after the autumn-winter period, but the supply of additional one billion of gas... wont's be a big problem for us. We understand the issues raised by the Prime Minister," Putin added.

