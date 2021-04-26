Moscow Ready to Assist in Finding Ways to Normalize Situation in Myanmar -Foreign Ministry

Moscow is ready to assist in finding ways to normalize situation in Myanmar together with the regional partners of the Asian country, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2021) Moscow is ready to assist in finding ways to normalize situation in Myanmar together with the regional partners of the Asian country, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

"We are ready, together with the regional partners of Naypyidaw, to help find ways to normalize the situation in friendly Myanmar," the ministry said in a statement.

Moscow also praised the balanced and responsible approach to the issue of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), which held a summit on April 24 to discuss the latest events in Myanmar.

"We support the 'Five-Point Consensus' adopted following the [ASEAN] discussion, which in many respects echoes Russia's approaches, including an appeal to all parties in Myanmar to avoid violence, show maximum restraint and flexibility, and seek a peaceful solution through constructive dialogue," the ministry said.

Hundreds of civilians have died in shootings by Myanmar police and military since the February 1 military coup.