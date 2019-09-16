Moscow Ready to Asymmetrically Respond to US, NATO Deployment of Delivery Means - Ryabkov

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Moscow is ready to respond asymmetrically in the event the United States and NATO deploy new means of delivery of intermediate- and shorter-range missiles, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2019) Moscow is ready to respond asymmetrically in the event the United States and NATO deploy new means of delivery of intermediate- and shorter-range missiles, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said Monday.

"The United States and other NATO countries should announce the adoption of a unilateral moratorium on the deployment in their area of responsibility of new intermediate- and shorter-range means, which are rapidly being created by the Americans after the termination of the INF Treaty," Ryabkov said.

Speaking on the NTV television channel, he said such a moratorium had been announced on the part of Russia by President Vladimir Putin.

"We are waiting for a response from that side. And if we do not see that, then if such means appear in this or that region of the world, we will have to respond in kind, or maybe asymmetrically," he said.