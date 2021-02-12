Moscow Ready to Break Ties With EU If Bloc Puts Russian Economy at Risk - Foreign Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2021) Moscow is prepared to end the relationship with the European Union if the bloc imposes sanctions that put Russian economy at risk, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"The assumption is that we are ready.

If we see again that there are sanctions that may create risks for our economy, including its most sensitive sectors. We do not want to isolate from the world, but we have to be ready. If you want peace, prepare for war," Lavrov said on the Solovyov Live show.