Moscow Ready to Consider Issuing Visas to US Consular Staff - Antonov

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2021) Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov told Sputnik that Moscow is willing to consider granting visas to US consular staff, and is calling on Washington to stop weakening Russian diplomatic presence in return.

"Now the Americans have begun to complain at all levels about the aforementioned ban on hiring local personnel. They persistently raise the issue of unconditional issuance of visas to those whom they will send to Russia to replace the dismissed Russians. We are not against it, but on the condition that attempts to weaken our diplomatic presence in the United States will cease," Antonov said.