Moscow Ready to Consider Providing Assistance to Bulgaria in Investigation of Blasts

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2021) Moscow is ready to consider providing assistance to Sofia in investigatin explosions at arms depots if such a request is received, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the Bulgarian Foreign Ministry declared one Russian diplomat persona non grata and appealed to the law enforcement agencies of Russia with a request to provide comprehensive assistance to the Bulgarian authorities in the investigation of the explosions in the Bulgarian arms depots.

"If a request is received by the Russian competent authorities, they will consider it in accordance with the established procedure, in accordance with the existing agreements in this regard," Zakharova said during a briefing, adding that Moscow will respond to Sofia for expelling a diplomat.