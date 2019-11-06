UrduPoint.com
Moscow Ready To Cooperate With Damascus On Establishing Control Over SDF Prison Camps

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 02:25 PM

Russia is ready to cooperate with the Syrian government on establishing control over territories where the prison camps of Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), housing captive members of the Islamic State terrorist organization (IS, banned in Russia), were located, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2019) Russia is ready to cooperate with the Syrian government on establishing control over territories where the prison camps of Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), housing captive members of the Islamic State terrorist organization (IS, banned in Russia), were located, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said on Wednesday.

The Kurdish autonomous administration said in October that 785 foreigners linked to the IS had escaped a prison camp in Ain Issa in Syria's north amid Turkey's offensive targeting the Kurdish militia. Meanwhile, Turkey has accused the Kurdish militia of deliberately releasing these prisoners.

"We cooperate with the Syrian government in general on restoring Syria's sovereignty within the national territory," Vershinin said, when asked a relevant question.

