Moscow Ready To Cooperate With Qatar In Solving Global Problems - Russian Ambassador

Sumaira FH Published June 14, 2023 | 04:10 AM

Moscow Ready to Cooperate With Qatar in Solving Global Problems - Russian Ambassador

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2023) Moscow is ready to cooperate with Qatar in solving regional and international problems, Russian Ambassador to Doha Dmitry Dogadkin said at an event dedicated to the celebration of Russia Day, marked on June 12.

"Russia is ready to actively work with Qatari partners in the interest of solving regional and international problems for the benefit of peace and security of entire mankind, to keep developing strong and mutually beneficial bilateral ties between our countries in various fields," Dogadkin said.

He said Qatar is respected throughout the world and, in particular, in the middle East.

Dogadkin said that despite the difficult external circumstances, Russia and Qatar conduct a political dialogue and exchange delegations.

