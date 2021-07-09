Moscow Ready to Cooperate With Washington on Libyan Conflict Resolution - Vershinin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2021) Moscow is ready to coordinate its efforts in bringing peace and stability to Libya with the United States and other key global players, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin told Sputnik.

"We are open to dialogue on Libya with all interested parties, including, of course, the United States. ...

I repeat once again that we are ready to coordinate steps on Libya with Washington and other influential players. I am sure that this would be helpful for moving toward a long-term conflict resolution in Libya," Vershinin said.

The diplomat added that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's proposal to launch a mechanism for Russian-US consultations on the intra-Libyan peace process remained ignored by Washington.