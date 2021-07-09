UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Ready To Cooperate With Washington On Libyan Conflict Resolution - Vershinin

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 11:10 AM

Moscow Ready to Cooperate With Washington on Libyan Conflict Resolution - Vershinin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2021) Moscow is ready to coordinate its efforts in bringing peace and stability to Libya with the United States and other key global players, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin told Sputnik.

"We are open to dialogue on Libya with all interested parties, including, of course, the United States. ...

I repeat once again that we are ready to coordinate steps on Libya with Washington and other influential players. I am sure that this would be helpful for moving toward a long-term conflict resolution in Libya," Vershinin said.

The diplomat added that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's proposal to launch a mechanism for Russian-US consultations on the intra-Libyan peace process remained ignored by Washington.

Related Topics

Resolution Moscow Russia Washington United States Libya All

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 9, 2021 in Pakistan

57 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Etihad operates first flight to Mykonos in Greece

9 hours ago

Barty set for 'childhood dream' in first Wimbledon ..

10 hours ago

Skill training vital to exploit potential of young ..

10 hours ago

COVID-19 Vaccines Available in All Parts of Moscow ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.