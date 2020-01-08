UrduPoint.com
Moscow Ready To Discuss Libyan Crisis With Washington - Kremlin Spokesman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2020) Russia is ready to discuss with Washington the situation in Libya, where one of the rival power structures recently received Ankara's support, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik ahead of Russian President Vladimir Putin's meeting with Turkey's leader.

On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump discussed the situation in Libya with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Peskov confirmed to Sputnik in the early hours of Wednesday that Moscow was also ready to discuss the Libyan crisis with Washington.

The Turkish parliament approved military support for Libya on January 2, and on Sunday Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that Ankara had sent troops to help the Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA).

North-eastern Libya is currently controlled by the leader of the Libyan National Army (LNA), Khalifa Haftar, while the GNA's control is limited to the Libyan capital, Tripoli, and surrounding neighborhoods. On Monday, GNA troops reclaimed the northern port city of Sirte, after parts of it were briefly occupied by Haftar's forces.

On Tuesday, after a brief visit to Damascus and a meeting with Syrian President Bashar Assad, Putin flew to Istanbul, where he is expected to hold talks with Erdogan.

