Moscow Ready To Discuss Possibly Including Kinjal, Poseidon Systems In Future START

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 42 seconds ago Fri 06th December 2019 | 01:30 PM

Moscow Ready to Discuss Possibly Including Kinjal, Poseidon Systems in Future START

Moscow is prepared to discuss the possibility of including its Kinjal hypersonic missile and Poseidon nuclear underwater drone into the future Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START), but must first ask the United States some questions, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik Friday

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2019) Moscow is prepared to discuss the possibility of including its Kinjal hypersonic missile and Poseidon nuclear underwater drone into the future Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START), but must first ask the United States some questions, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik Friday.

"Concerning our new systems, we have told Americans ...

that the Sarmat and Avangard [systems] will be included in the future treaty, if the deal remains intact at the moment that the systems will be put on alert ... concerning Kinjal, Burevestnik and Poseidon, we are open. We are prepared to discuss the issue, but only in the broader context of the dialogue on strategic stability, meaning we will also ask the US some questions," Ryabkov said.

He noted that Russia had many such questions.

