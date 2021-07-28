UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 41 seconds ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 11:20 AM

Moscow Ready to Discuss US Concerns Related to Russia's New Strategic Systems - Antonov

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2021) Russia is open for any discussions with the United States on arms control, including its new strategic systems, and has no forbidden topic for addressing, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov told Sputnik.

"Russia is open to discussion on any issues in the field of arms control.

There are no taboo topics for us. We are ready to discuss American concerns about our newest strategic systems," Antonov said. "However, such a conversation should not become a one-way street. The Americans will also have to listen to our claims and take into account Russian interests in the context of ensuring security. Dialogue will not work without an open, equal exchange of views."

More Stories From World

