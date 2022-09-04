(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2022) Moscow is ready to discuss with Kiev the ways Russia's conditions can be met, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.

"Of course. About how our conditions will be met," Peskov told the Moscow.Kremlin.Putin tv show, responding to a question about whether Russia has anything to talk about with Kiev.

The Kremlin spokesman also reaffirmed that Moscow's conditions remain unchanged.