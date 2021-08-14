UrduPoint.com

Moscow Ready To Facilitate Dialogue Between Venezuelan Gov't, Opposition- Foreign Ministry

Moscow Ready to Facilitate Dialogue Between Venezuelan Gov't, Opposition- Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2021) Moscow is ready to assist the Venezuelan government and the opposition to engage in a dialogue if there is such a request, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.

On Friday, the Venezuelan government and opposition launched the negotiations in Mexico City that are mediated by Norway.

"Moscow welcomes the start of the negotiation process between the government of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela and the Unitary Platform [opposition]," the ministry said.

"We are convinced that the problems facing this country can only be solved by the Venezuelans themselves, without destructive interference from the outside. Russia is ready to provide the dialogue process with the necessary assistance in accordance with the parties' request and the Norwegian mediators," the ministry added.

It noted that the format of such assistance would be agreed upon by all involved parties.

