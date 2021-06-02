Moscow Ready to Help Central African Republic in Ensuring Security - Foreign Ministry

Moscow is ready to help the Central African Republic (CAR) in ensuring security, the Russian Foreign Ministry said following a meeting between Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and CAR Prime Minister Firmin Ngrebada on the sidelines of the XXIV St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"When discussing the development of the situation in the CAR, the Russian side stated its unwavering willingness to continue to provide the necessary support to the efforts of the legitimate leadership of the republic to ensure security, unity and civil peace in the country," the ministry said.

"During the exchange of views on priority issues for the further development of friendly Russian-CAR relations, Moscow and Bangui reaffirmed their intention to deepen political dialogue and build up mutually beneficial cooperation in trade, economic, investment and humanitarian fields," it said.

This year's edition of SPIEF is taking place in-person from Wednesday through Saturday at St. Petersburg's ExpoForum Convention and Exhibition Center.