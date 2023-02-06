Moscow Ready to Help Damascus in Aftermath of Earthquake - Russian Foreign Ministry

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov sent condolences to his Syrian counterpart, Faisal Mekdad, in connection with the deadly earthquake in Syria, declaring Moscow's readiness to help deal with the consequences, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2023) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov sent condolences to his Syrian counterpart, Faisal Mekdad, in connection with the deadly earthquake in Syria, declaring Moscow's readiness to help deal with the consequences, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

"The minister conveyed words of support to the families and friends of the victims and wishes for a speedy recovery to those injured. The readiness to provide the necessary assistance in eliminating the consequences of the tragedy experienced by the friendly Syrian people was also confirmed," the ministry said.