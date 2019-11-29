UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Ready To Help Iraq Overcome Ongoing Crisis - Foreign Ministry

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 08:48 PM

Moscow Ready to Help Iraq Overcome Ongoing Crisis - Foreign Ministry

Moscow is ready to assist Iraq in overcoming its economic crisis and handling mass protests, and, to that end, is already in contact with the leadership of both the central government and that of the autonomous region of Iraqi Kurdistan, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said on Friday

UFA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2019) Moscow is ready to assist Iraq in overcoming its economic crisis and handling mass protests, and, to that end, is already in contact with the leadership of both the central government and that of the autonomous region of Iraqi Kurdistan, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said on Friday.

Violent protests have been rocking southern Iraq since early October, with people demanding better living standards, lower unemployment and an end to corruption.

"As a friendly state, we are ready to provide assistance in solving these problems, if it is necessary ... we are in contact with the Iraqi leadership in Baghdad and [with the authorities] of Iraqi Kurdistan in the north. We have a Consulate General in Basrah and in southern districts, where mass demonstrations have become particularly acute," Bogdanov told reporters.

According to him, the situation in Iraq is concerning, but the demands of the demonstrators are "mainly justified" given the grave economic situation in the country.

"[We wish] that the government could find the strength to provide adequate answers to these challenges as quickly and efficiently as possible," he concluded.

The situation in southern Iraq worsened considerably on Wednesday when protesters set the Iranian consulate building on fire in the Najaf province. A regional curfew was imposed as a result.

Overall, more than 350 people have been killed and about 15,000 people injured during the protests.

Related Topics

Injured Corruption Fire Moscow Russia Iraq Baghdad October Government

Recent Stories

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 2nd XI captain charged for chan ..

1 hour ago

Southern Punjab win Quaid-e-Azam Trophy Second XI ..

1 hour ago

Bahria University Holds National Conference On "Iq ..

2 hours ago

OIC-IPHRC appalled by the unending inhuman blockad ..

2 hours ago

Johnson Says UK Will Leave EU by January 31 If Tor ..

1 minute ago

Special forces being sent to IOJ&K for suppress Ka ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.