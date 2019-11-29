Moscow Ready to Help Iraq Overcome Ongoing Crisis - Foreign Ministry

(@imziishan)

Moscow is ready to assist Iraq in overcoming its economic crisis and handling mass protests, and, to that end, is already in contact with the leadership of both the central government and that of the autonomous region of Iraqi Kurdistan, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said on Friday

Violent protests have been rocking southern Iraq since early October, with people demanding better living standards, lower unemployment and an end to corruption.

"As a friendly state, we are ready to provide assistance in solving these problems, if it is necessary ... we are in contact with the Iraqi leadership in Baghdad and [with the authorities] of Iraqi Kurdistan in the north. We have a Consulate General in Basrah and in southern districts, where mass demonstrations have become particularly acute," Bogdanov told reporters.

According to him, the situation in Iraq is concerning, but the demands of the demonstrators are "mainly justified" given the grave economic situation in the country.

"[We wish] that the government could find the strength to provide adequate answers to these challenges as quickly and efficiently as possible," he concluded.

The situation in southern Iraq worsened considerably on Wednesday when protesters set the Iranian consulate building on fire in the Najaf province. A regional curfew was imposed as a result.

Overall, more than 350 people have been killed and about 15,000 people injured during the protests.