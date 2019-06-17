Moscow ready to hold meeting between Putin and Trump

Moscow is ready to agree on organizing a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump ahead of the G20 summit in Osaka, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 17th Jun, 2019 ) :Moscow is ready to agree on organizing a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump ahead of the G20 summit in Osaka, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

Peskov added in a press statement that Putin and Trump may meet before the start of the G20 summit, noting "the American side has not initiated the holding of a separate meeting." The two leaders had met three times, the last of which was on last year's summer.

The western Japan city of Osaka will host the G20 summit on June 28 and 29.