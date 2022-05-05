Moscow Ready to Host Intra-Palestinian Talks - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2022) Russia is ready to offer Moscow as the venue for the inter-Palestinian meeting, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov told Sputnik on Thursday.

"I have confirmed today that if there is a desire, then we are always ready to offer a venue in Moscow for general, bilateral or trilateral meetings at the request of the Palestinians themselves," the deputy minister said.

On Thursday, Bogdanov held a meeting with a delegation from the Palestinian Hamas movement.

The deputy minister also said that Russia calls for "ensuring the status quo of holy places in Jerusalem so that everyone can access them."