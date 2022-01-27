Moscow Ready to Host Taliban, Other Representatives of Afghan Society

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Moscow is ready to organize negotiations between the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) and other representatives of the Afghan society, the deputy director of the Russian foreign ministry's information and press department, Alexey Zaytsev, said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2022) Moscow is ready to organize negotiations between the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) and other representatives of the Afghan society, the deputy director of the Russian foreign ministry's information and press department, Alexey Zaytsev, said on Thursday.

"As we have previously stated, we are ready to provide a Moscow platform for negotiations between interested Afghan parties in order to facilitate the inter-Afghan peace process," Zaytsev told a briefing.