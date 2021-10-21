Moscow Ready to Host US, Other Nations' Talks With Taliban - Senior Lawmaker

Moscow is ready to host the United States' and other countries' negotiations with the Taliban movement (banned as a terrorist organization in Russia), upper chamber speaker Valentina Matviyenko said on Thursday

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2021) Moscow is ready to host the United States' and other countries' negotiations with the Taliban movement (banned as a terrorist organization in Russia), upper chamber speaker Valentina Matviyenko said on Thursday.

The high-ranking official emphasized the need for dialogue with the movement.

"We would be happy to do it," Matviyenko told reporters, asked if Moscow could provide a platform for negotiations to the US and other countries.