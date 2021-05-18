UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Ready To Lift Restrictions On US Diplomatic Missions But Only On Reciprocal Basis

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 02:09 PM

Moscow Ready to Lift Restrictions on US Diplomatic Missions But Only on Reciprocal Basis

Russia is ready to lift the introduced restrictions on the operation of the US foreign missions but exclusively on a reciprocal basis, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2021) Russia is ready to lift the introduced restrictions on the operation of the US foreign missions but exclusively on a reciprocal basis, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said.

"We are ready to lift the imposed restrictions but strictly on a reciprocal basis.

If the Americans are ready to normalize the functioning of our foreign missions in the United States, the favor will be returned before long. However, we see no such signs so far," Ryabkov told RBC.

Related Topics

Russia United States

Recent Stories

Ajman’s Department of Finance trains staff on ho ..

8 minutes ago

Over 34,500 Mongolians return home from abroad in ..

2 minutes ago

Researchers design high-performance catalyst for s ..

2 minutes ago

Various Aspects of Potential Putin-Biden Meeting A ..

2 minutes ago

Sexagenarian jailbirds Covid-19 vaccination comple ..

4 minutes ago

Uganda marks International Museum Day with vintage ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.