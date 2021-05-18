Moscow Ready to Lift Restrictions on US Diplomatic Missions But Only on Reciprocal Basis

Russia is ready to lift the introduced restrictions on the operation of the US foreign missions but exclusively on a reciprocal basis, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2021) Russia is ready to lift the introduced restrictions on the operation of the US foreign missions but exclusively on a reciprocal basis, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said.

"We are ready to lift the imposed restrictions but strictly on a reciprocal basis.

If the Americans are ready to normalize the functioning of our foreign missions in the United States, the favor will be returned before long. However, we see no such signs so far," Ryabkov told RBC.