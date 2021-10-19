UrduPoint.com

Moscow Ready To Meet With New US Afghanistan Envoy - Lavrov

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 19th October 2021 | 04:20 PM

Moscow Ready to Meet With New US Afghanistan Envoy - Lavrov

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2021) Moscow would be happy to receive Thomas West, the new United States envoy for Afghanistan, who was appointed on his position a few days before the Moscow format meeting.

"The new envoy of the United States for Afghanistan, Mr.

West, called yesterday our representative, Mr. (Zamir) Kabulov, expressed regret that this is how it all happened - he was literally appointed on the eve of the 'Moscow format', and said that he definitely wanted to make contact and come to Russia. We will be glad to see him," Lavrov told reporters.

