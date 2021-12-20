UrduPoint.com

Moscow Ready To Normalize Relations With United States, US' Turn To Act - Ryabkov

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 20th December 2021 | 04:15 PM

Moscow Ready to Normalize Relations With United States, US' Turn to Act - Ryabkov

Russia is ready to improve relations with the United States, all proposals have been put forward to it, now this is a matter of the US' political will, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2021) Russia is ready to improve relations with the United States, all proposals have been put forward to it, now this is a matter of the US' political will, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Monday.

"As soon as Washington is ready for this," Ryabkov told reporters when asked when to wait for the improvement of relations between the states, adding that Russia is ready.

He added that "all the proposals ... are on their (the US') table."

"Everything is offered to the Americans. It is a question of political choice," the diplomat said.

Moscow hopes that the United States understands the necessity of a prompt response to its proposals on security guarantees, the official said.

According to him, if the United States reacts negatively, "it means that by doing so, they are pursuing a deliberate line to whip up tensions." Russia will not agree to that, he noted.

Additionally, Ryabkov denied speculations that Moscow is raising the ante with its security proposals and slammed them as "the unwillingness and lack of political will to seriously work in the direction that is simply imperative."

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Washington United States All

Recent Stories

BP takes more measures to tighten buying of foreig ..

BP takes more measures to tighten buying of foreign currency

5 minutes ago
 Overloaded sugarcane tractor trolleys sans reflect ..

Overloaded sugarcane tractor trolleys sans reflectors impounded

1 minute ago
 Tottenham out of Europe after UEFA award Rennes vi ..

Tottenham out of Europe after UEFA award Rennes victory

1 minute ago
 Power tariff may go up again to Rs Rs4.33

Power tariff may go up again to Rs Rs4.33

23 minutes ago
 Philippine delegation holds series of strategic me ..

Philippine delegation holds series of strategic meetings with UAE to boost trade ..

26 minutes ago
 More than 50,000 forced from homes in Malaysian fl ..

More than 50,000 forced from homes in Malaysian floods

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.