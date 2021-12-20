Moscow Ready to Normalize Relations With United States, US' Turn to Act - Ryabkov

Russia is ready to improve relations with the United States, all proposals have been put forward to it, now this is a matter of the US' political will, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2021) Russia is ready to improve relations with the United States, all proposals have been put forward to it, now this is a matter of the US' political will, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Monday.

"As soon as Washington is ready for this," Ryabkov told reporters when asked when to wait for the improvement of relations between the states, adding that Russia is ready.

He added that "all the proposals ... are on their (the US') table."

"Everything is offered to the Americans. It is a question of political choice," the diplomat said.

Moscow hopes that the United States understands the necessity of a prompt response to its proposals on security guarantees, the official said.

According to him, if the United States reacts negatively, "it means that by doing so, they are pursuing a deliberate line to whip up tensions." Russia will not agree to that, he noted.

Additionally, Ryabkov denied speculations that Moscow is raising the ante with its security proposals and slammed them as "the unwillingness and lack of political will to seriously work in the direction that is simply imperative."