Moscow Ready to Organize Azeri-Armenian Foreign Ministers' Talks - Foreign Ministry

Moscow is ready to organize talks between the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia on a draft peace treaty, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday after a phone conversation between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Azerbaijani counterpart, Jeyhun Bayramov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2023) Moscow is ready to organize talks between the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia on a draft peace treaty, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday after a phone conversation between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Azerbaijani counterpart, Jeyhun Bayramov.

"The importance of resuming rhythmic work on all tracks of the Azerbaijani-Armenian normalization on the basis of trilateral agreements between the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia was emphasized. In this context, the readiness of the Russian side to organize in Moscow the next round of talks between the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia on a draft peace treaty between the two countries was confirmed," the ministry said.

The foreign ministers of the Russia and Azerbaijan also discussed the settlement of the situation around the Lachin corridor, the ministry added.