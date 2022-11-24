Moscow Ready to Provide Platform for Erdogan-Assad Meeting - Russian Diplomat

ASTANA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2022) Moscow is ready to provide a venue for a meeting between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Syrian President Bashar Assad, Russia's special presidential envoy for Syria, Alexander Lavrentyev, said in an interview with Sputnik.

"I think Moscow will be ready to provide (a platform for the meeeting) if there is a mutual desire of the two sides. I do not even doubt it," Lavrentyev said.

Such a meeting is extremely important, but it must be properly prepared, the diplomat said, adding that certain conditions must ripen for this.