Moscow Ready to Respond to Potential New EU Restrictions on Russian Goods - Lavrov

Moscow is ready to respond to potential EU restrictions against Russian goods but would like to avoid trade wars, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday at a meeting with representatives of the Association of European Businesses

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2020) Moscow is ready to respond to potential EU restrictions against Russian goods but would like to avoid trade wars, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday at a meeting with representatives of the Association of European Businesses.

During the meeting, the Russian foreign minister addressed the EU's Report on Significant Distortions in the Economy of the Russian Federation for the Purpose of Trade Defense Investigations.

"The document is frankly biased, fraught with additional restrictions on the access of Russian goods to the EU market, which, of course, will not remain unanswered, as you understand.

We would like to avoid it. It will be inevitable, but we would like to avoid the need to introduce retaliatory measures," Lavrov said, adding that the world does not need trade wars at the moment.

The European Union is Moscow's largest trade partner, with the bloc's trade deficit with Russia being second only to the one with China.