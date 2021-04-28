Moscow Ready to Restore Conditions for Embassies Work If Common Sense Prevails in Prague

If common sense prevails in Prague, Moscow will be ready to gradually restore conditions for normal operation of embassies in both countries, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with Sputnik

"I very much hope that our Czech colleagues will eventually come to their senses and look at the results of what they have started. If common sense prevails, we are ready to restore, albeit gradually, conditions for normal functioning of the diplomatic missions ... I will say right away that we have an understanding of how we will be working, we will not pander to anyone," Lavrov said.