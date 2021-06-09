Moscow Ready to Resume Normal Operation of Embassies Right After Putin-Biden Summit

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2021) Moscow is ready to resume normal operation of embassies even on the next day after the summit of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, if the United States has will, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Wednesday.

"If the Americans are ready to restore the situation that existed prior to this downward spiral, in terms of diplomatic personnel capacity ... and visa issuance, which is becoming increasingly complicated, if they are ready, we will be able to return to normal already on the next day. But this has not happened yet, and our calls on Washington to take care of the issue remain unanswered," Ryabkov told reporters.