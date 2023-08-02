Moscow Ready to Return to Grain Deal After Conditions Concerning It Fulfilled - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2023) Moscow is prepared to return to the grain deal as soon as the conditions concerning Russia are fulfilled, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield said that the United States has seen signs that Russia is "interested in returning to discussions" on the grain deal.

"Moscow is ready to immediately return to the grain deal. But this will take place only after the conditions concerning Russia are fulfilled," Peskov said, commenting on whether the situation changed and Moscow's preparedness to return to negotiations on the resumption of the deal.