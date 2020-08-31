UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Ready To Share Experience On Changing Constitution With Minsk - Kremlin

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 31st August 2020 | 04:32 PM

Moscow Ready to Share Experience on Changing Constitution With Minsk - Kremlin

Ussia is ready to share its experience in amending the national constitution with Belarus, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2020) Russia is ready to share its experience in amending the national constitution with Belarus, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"Indeed, why not share the experience. Especially when the experience is fresh, quite rich and expert-level, which is essentially shown by the voting results," Peskov told journalists.

He noted that "the essence of amendments is decided by Belarus... as it is the constitution of Belarus, and Russia has no right to interfere there."

Related Topics

Russia Belarus Share

Recent Stories

Residents of Karachi DHA protest against CBC over ..

8 minutes ago

OPPO to unveil its Reno4 series on 10th September ..

19 minutes ago

‘Pakistan and Imran Khan can’t go side by side ..

48 minutes ago

Sandooq Al Watan expands scope of ‘ReThink Brine ..

51 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis &amp; Disasters Commit ..

51 minutes ago

Russia expels three Slovak diplomats in tit-for-ta ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.