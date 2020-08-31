Moscow Ready to Share Experience on Changing Constitution With Minsk - Kremlin

Ussia is ready to share its experience in amending the national constitution with Belarus, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2020) Russia is ready to share its experience in amending the national constitution with Belarus, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"Indeed, why not share the experience. Especially when the experience is fresh, quite rich and expert-level, which is essentially shown by the voting results," Peskov told journalists.

He noted that "the essence of amendments is decided by Belarus... as it is the constitution of Belarus, and Russia has no right to interfere there."