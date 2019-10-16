Moscow Ready to Show Flexibility in Issue of New START Treaty Extension - Ryabkov

Moscow is ready to show flexibility in the issue of New START Treaty extension, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said in an interview with the International Affairs magazine

"We urge our American colleagues not to lose time anymore. There is almost no time left. We must at least understand what they are going to do with this treaty. Our position is known: we are in favor of an extension. The extension period can be discussed, here we are ready to show flexibility. But we believe that simply letting this treaty die would be unforgivable," Ryabkov said.

"This would be perceived by the international community as a reflection of neglect of one of the key pillars of international security," he said.

Ryabkov said such an assessment was justified.

"The treaty needs to be extended, and we are ready for this. There are channels through which this can and should be discussed, there are issues that require consideration in this regard. Americans are also well aware of them. We are susceptible to signals... but actually there are no signals yet," he said.